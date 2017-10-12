How McGowan ran afoul of Twitter

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 06: Actress Rose McGowan attends the "Filmstruck" launch event at 404 NYC on October 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo: Craig Barritt, 2016 Getty Images)

Twitter is finally explaining why it temporarily restricted the account of actress Rose McGowan, who has been vocal about the Harvey Weinstein scandal, claiming his companies had known about the allegations against the movie producer.

"THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE," McGowan captioned an Instagram post featuring a screenshot of a Twitter notice indicating her account violated Twitter rules and has been temporarily limited.

Late Thursday morning, Twitter said it had unlocked her account. "We want to explain that her account was temporarily locked because one of her Tweets included a private phone number, which violates our Terms of Service," the Twitter Safety team said in a post. "The Tweet was removed and her account has been unlocked. We will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future."

Twitter's response came after a storm of protest, including celebrities including actress Jessica Chastain, who wanted to know while rule McGowan broke and director Paul Feig, who asked why they were applying the rules to her and not Trump, "who threatened to wipe out another country."

McGowan echoed Feig's complaint when she finally resumed tweeting Thursday afternoon, asking, "When will nuclear war violate your terms of service?"

when will nuclear war violate your terms of service? https://t.co/72FiiyoZ59 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

