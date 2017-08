(Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - When something unthinkable happens we ask why and how?

The why in a lot of ways...is existential -- no answer makes sense.

But the how? We should understand that. So, I sat down with KARE 11 Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard to talk science and how Harvey became what it did.

© 2017 KARE-TV