Is diversity finally catching on in Hollywood?

After the #OscarsSoWhite controversy last year, it seems Hollywood is steadily understanding how to celebrate and uplift stars with a different story to tell. (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - All the stars hit the red carpet Sunday night for the 74th annual Golden Globes.

Stories representing the African-American experience were on display this year.

Tracee Ellis Ross from "Black-ish" won for Best Supporting Actress in Television Series, Musical or Comedy.

Viola Davis was also honored for her portrayal of Rose Maxson, the wife of a sanitation worker, in "Fences."

"Filmmaking is about telling stories. What has happened this year, in particular, is that there has been an opening of the kinds of stories especially about other kinds of communities that are being told," said Harry Waters Jr., an actor and theater professor at Macalester College.

"I think that there was a foundation this year that was a lot stronger as opposed to 'well we deserved be recognized.' Of course, we do. But we have to do the best work. And when we are doing the good work it does sort of rise to the top," Waters Jr. said.