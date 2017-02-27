Is 'Envelope-gate' the worst flub in pop culture history?

ST. PAUL - If you happen to stay up to watch the end of the Academy Awards, you too horrifically fell asleep trying to calm your fight-or-flight response after the "La La uh oh."

We are lucky enough to relive the reaction from myTalk 107.1 personalities Colleen Lindstrom and Bradley Traynor, because they recorded a Facetime Live event throughout the show.

Just before the broadcast was to end, like the rest of us, Lindstom and Traynor were stunned wondering what had happened and if it was a joke.

"At a certain point all of us literally threw our hands to our face and were like 'something is going on.' 'Something is going on,'" said Traynor.

The duo spent the majority of the Colleen and Bradley Show talking about their reactions and what it meant overall at the end of the broadcast.

"This is number one as far as im concerned. They thought they had it in the bag, they are ready to go home, they are ready to celebrate. Someone at home is popping the Veuve Clicquot," said Lindstrom.

One thing is for sure, no one in the Academy—La La Land or Moonlight—could have scripted a better awards show drama.

