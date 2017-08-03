KARE
Is Tom Brady really the GOAT?

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 4:29 PM. CDT August 03, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - The Patriots are going all out to celebrate Tom Brady's 40th birthday. The team brought a bunch of goats to training camp today.

Get it? The acronym for the "Greatest of All Time?"

Tom Brady turning 40, with no plans of slowing down, got us thinking. Is he, in fact, the Greatest Quarterback of All Time? You certainly had a lot to say about it. We tracked down a few experts for their opinions too.

 

