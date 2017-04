Jana Shortal sits down with some kids at The Heights Community School in St. Paul to ask, "What are you afraid of?" (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, MInn. - Jana traveled to The Heights Community School in St. Paul to ask the kids the mother of all spooky questions.

"What are you afraid of?"

Answers include snakes, sharks, and the dark. A Cookie Monster impression battle may ensue.

© 2017 KARE-TV