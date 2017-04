Jana Shortal discusses the meaning of life with first-graders at Southside Family School in Minneapolis. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Jana Shortal is back in the classroom, this time talking with some first-graders at Southside Family School in Minneapolis.

This one is a wild ride on the meaning of life, making the world better, and big wishes.

Watch the video to find out what the kids think about those big questions... and a few smaller ones.

© 2017 KARE-TV