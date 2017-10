Austin Rogers is so wrong he's right -- on Jeopardy! -- like all the time. (Photo: Jeopardy!)

MINNNEAPOLIS - For twelve days one man was able to charm, or annoy, our 4:30 audience on KARE11 like no other.

Austin Rogers was to Jeopardy what oil is to water.

He was its complete opposite and its contestant for the ages.

One day off of his narrow defeat, he shared a little face time, with Jana.

Check it out.

© 2017 KARE-TV