Justine Damond's death in the spotlight

MINNEAPOLIS - The shooting and killing of Justine Damond by Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor has dominated our news coverage since Sunday.

But it isn't just news here. This story is international and reporters are here from all over the world to cover this. Most notable? The Austrailian media, as Damond is one of their own.

KARE 11's Jana Shortal spoke to 9 News Australia's Alexis Daish about Damond's death.

