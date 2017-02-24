Kids Say: Do you like the changing seasons?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Morning Weather 2-24-2017
-
St. Paul police investigate 3 home invasions
-
Ice fishing party makes waves on Upper Red Lake
-
Rochester digs out after storm
-
Late morning weather 2-24-2017
-
Ways To Save For Friday, Feb 24, 2017
-
Sting leads to sex trafficking charges against Blaine man
-
Why winter storms can be tricky to predict
-
ask KARE: Why are all the fire hydrants in Edina covered in plastic?
-
Rochester snow Huppert
More Stories
-
Man charged in fatal shooting of neighborFeb 24, 2017, 12:18 p.m.
-
Birkebeiner canceled due to lack of snowFeb 24, 2017, 1:25 p.m.
-
Break in the case: What happened to Georgia beauty queen?Feb 23, 2017, 9:12 a.m.