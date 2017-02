KARE 11's Jana Shortal sat down with the kids to ask them a very simple question – how do you solve a problem? Their answers range from time out to beavers to...marriage status? (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Out of the mouths of babes – Battle Creek Elementary edition.

KARE 11's Jana Shortal sat down with the kids to ask them a very simple question – how do you solve a problem? Their answers range from time out to beavers to...marriage status?

Yeah, just push play.



(© 2017 KARE)