KARE 11's Adrienne Broaddus (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - February is Black History Month. As we celebrate the achievements of African-Americans, we want to specifically highlight Minnesotans. Once per week on Breaking The News, we will share stories related to the African-American experience. In honor of Black History Month, KARE 11's Adrienne Broaddus delivered the following poem authored by RuNett Nia Ebo.

Lord, Lord,

Why did You make me Black?

Why did You make me someone

The world wants to hold back?

Black is the color of dirty clothes;

The color of grimy hands and feet.

Black is the color of darkness;

The color of tire-beaten streets.

Why did you give me thick lips,

A broad nose and kinky hair?

Why did You make me someone

Who receives the hatred stare?

Black is the color of a bruised eye

When somebody gets hurt.

Black is the color of darkness.

Black is the color of dirt.

How come my bone structure's so thick;

my hips and cheeks are high?

How come my eyes are brown

and not the color of the daylight sky?

Why do people think I'm useless?

How come I feel so used?

Why do some people see my skin and think I should be abused?

Lord, I just don't understand;

What is it about my skin?

Why do some people want to hate me

And not know the person within?

Black is what people are "listed",

When others want to keep them away.

Black is the color of shadows cast.

Black is the end of the day.

You know, my own people mistreat me;

And I know this just isn't right.

They don't like my hair or the way I look

They say I'm too dark or too light.

Lord, Don't You think it's time

For You to make a change?

Why don't You re-do creation

And make everyone the same?

(God answered)

Why did I make you black?

Why did I make you black?

Get off your knees and look around.

Tell Me, what do you see?

I didn't make you in the image of darkness.

I made you in the Likeness of ME!

I made you the color of coal

From which beautiful diamonds are formed.

I made you the color of oil,

The black-gold that keeps people warm.

I made you from the rich, dark earth

That can grow the food you need.

Your color's the same as the panther's

Known for (HER) beauty and speed.

Your color's the same as the Black stallion,

A majestic animal is he.

I didn't make you in the Image of darkness

I made you in the Likeness of Me!

All the colors of a Heavenly Rainbow

Can be found throughout every nation;

And when all those colors were blended well,

YOU BECAME MY GREATEST CREATION.

Your hair is the texture of lamb's wool

Such a humble, little creature is he.

I am the Shepherd who watches them.

I am the One who will watch over thee.

You are the color of midnight-sky,

I put the stars' glitter in your eyes.

There's a smile hidden behind your pain

That's the reason your cheeks are high.

You are the color of dark clouds formed

when I send My strongest weather.

I made your lips full so when you kiss

the one you love they will remember.

Your stature is strong; your bone structure, thick

to withstand the burdens of time.

The reflection you see in the mirror...

The Image looking back at you is MINE!

