Love tips for couples and singles

MINNEAPOLIS - On this day when couples celebrate love, there are some who say the heck with Valentine's Day. But Kimberly Koehler, a dating and relationship coach, says look beyond this special day set aside for romance. She helped answer some questions and addressed struggles that singles and couples face.

How do you enter the dating scene?

Koehler says search for activities that you enjoy. For example, online you can find social groups with people that share your interest. She says meetup.com is a great starting point. Once you have secured a date, don’t limit it to one time only.

“People should go on three dates,” she said. “Think about it this way. Job interviews are something that people dread. (Dates) are something people dread as well. Sometimes people don't perform well they do and say dumb things … give a person a second chance.”

How soon should you call after the first date?

“I believe there used to be this premise you wait three days,” Koehler said. “We move in a life that moves so fast If you go on a great day -- when you are walking away send a text message and say, ‘I really enjoyed going out with you. I look forward to seeing you again."

Should you keep Tinder and other dating apps?

"I believe you should delete. You could get distracted and lose interest because you are thinking something else might be better out there."

How do I start dating after the love of my life has passed?

"You need to honor the love you had. Celebrate and be happy for yourself that you have the opportunity to find another love. Allow yourself to rediscover who you are and the type of relationship that you want to have."

