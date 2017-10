Oct. 1, 2017; Los Angeles, CA; Lynx forward Maya Moore (23) forward Rebekkah Brunson (32) center Sylvia Fowles (34) and guard Seimone Augustus (33) react after a foul called against the Sparks during the first half in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Lynx will host the Los Angeles Sparks Wednesday night in hopes of clinching their fourth WNBA Championship.

Breaking the News' Jana Shortal discovered if the Lynx are to prevail, the ladies are going to have to win the brain game.

© 2017 KARE-TV