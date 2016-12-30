KARE
Close
Weather Alert 8 weather alerts
Close

Many states have a 'tampon tax'

It's almost 2016 and a 'tampon tax' exists

KARE 9:19 PM. CST December 30, 2016

Some lawmakers are calling for an end to the "tampon tax" in those states that have it. KARE 11's Jana Shortal explains.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories