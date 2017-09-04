Meet the man inside the KARE 11 Ear

For a couple of years, KARE 11 photojournalist Ben Garvin has been donning a giant ear costume, asking people questions - and most importantly, listening to their answers. (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -For the past couple of years, KARE 11 photojournalist has donned a giant ear costume to ask people questions - and listen to the responses.

It's fascinating that something so simple and so awkward has the ability to draw out such real and emotional responses from strangers.

Garvin's videos have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on Facebook.

So we wanted to take you behind the ear, into the inner ear, where we find Garvin.

Below is Garvin's favorite, "What are you proud of?"

