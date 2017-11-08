Melvin Carter reflects on his journey to Mayor of St. Paul

Melvin Carter may have made history in St. Paul Tuesday night by becoming the city's first black mayor. But Carter himself says that journey to the helm of city leadership started long ago and by other members of his extended family. http://kare11.tv/2zuc

KARE 6:57 PM. CST November 08, 2017

