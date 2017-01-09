Mental illness and the death penalty

Should killers who may be mentally ill face the death penalty? (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - On Monday, a 22-year-old man said nothing -- when his life was placed in the hands of a jury in South Carolina.

Dylann Roof killed nine people at a prayer service in South Carolina...in racist, cold, blood. His defense? He said he doesn't have one...and has no regrets.

A jury will now decide if he should die for what he did.

Last Friday, 26-year-old Iraq war veteran Esteban Santiago opened fire at a Florida airport, killing five people. He too might die for that decision.

So it brings us to start talking about the death penalty...right here, right now. Should killers who may be mentally ill face the death penalty?