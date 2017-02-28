Minn. RNC committeeman with Trump address preview

Rick Rice is the committeeman to the Republican National Committee from the state of Minnesota. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Rick Rice is the committeeman to the Republican National Committee from the state of Minnesota. He said he has every confidence in President Trump Tuesday night to give a speech outlining his plans for the country.

He sat down with Breaking The News host Jana Shortal to talk about the issues, and, answer questions about if Trump’s speech could be an opportunity to unify.

Here's a bit of the Q and A from the interview.

Jana: Why do you think he is addressing congress tonight, he doesn’t have to do that?

Rick Rice: I think he is trying to go around the press and go right to the American people to do a major address broadcast live on multiple channels. The guy is not afraid to do unconventional.

Jana: Should this be a speech that is more humble and inclusive and a more unifying speech or should he do what he wants to do?

Rick Rice: I think he is probably going to do what he wants to do. I think he’s going to give everyone a progress report in a sustained fashion so that everybody can listen begin to end if they choose to and see where he’s at, see how’s he’s doing on delivering on his promises. I think we have to manage our expectations, give the guy a chance to perform, there is obviously a lot of change he is trying to implement and so far progress is good so we will see what happens in the balance of 100 days.

