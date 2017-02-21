Minn. woman reflects on internment camps

Lucy Kirihara remembers the internment camps well. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Lucy Kirihara remembers it well. Those weeks before life as she knew it, would change.

“After Pearl Harbor, my goodness all the hatred and violence…my sister was pushed down the stairs at school, we couldn't go to certain places and there was a curfew that you had to be in by 8 p.m.,” she remembers.

That was what life became in the United States for people like Lucy, of Japanese descent. But it would get worse just two months later, in February of 1942. That was when President Franklin Roosevelt issued executive order 9066.

It declared that the “successful prosecution of the war requires every possible protection against espionage and against sabotage to national-defense material, national-defense premises, and national-defense utilities.”

That translated into 120,000 people on the west coast – people with Japanese ties – being taken into internment camps. Camps they were not allowed to choose, camps that were not their homes, camps that were guarded by men with guns and camps they could not leave.

More than two-thirds of the people forced to go, like Lucy, were full American citizens, born in this country.

She was in the sixth grade when it happened and remembers it vividly.

"They posted this thing saying you have two weeks then you are going to be taken to a livestock place, we knew we were powerless so we just had to do what they told us,” Lucy said.

In the weeks before, they were taken to the camps Lucy's parents, along with everyone else, had to find a way to sell all they had for pennies on the dollar or find someone to hold onto it for them.

By the end of the summer of 1942, they would land at one of the 10 main internment camps in the U.S.

Camp days, Lucy said consisted of making do.

Living in cramped barracks. No radios were allowed - no newspapers – Lucy, an American, knew nothing of her future in America or if there were to be one.

Nor did anyone else. That was life, for all of them the three-and-a-half years there were kept in those camps.

Those camps are a stain on America's history and in 1988, President Ronald Reagan said so himself when he said they should not have happened and gave restitution for any survivors of $20,000 each.

