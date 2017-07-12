Minneapolis man showcases hand puppets on national stage

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – It’s never too late to showcase your talents. That’s the message from NBC’s new show, “Little Big Shots: Forever Young.”
Sixty-five-year-old Bob Stromberg of Minneapolis appeared on the show Wednesday night.
Stromberg has a unique hand puppet act he's spent 20 years perfecting.
He's also one-third of Triple Espresso, a live comedy show based out of Minneapolis that's run for 21 years and been shown in more than 50 cities in six countries.
Little Big Shots: Forever Young airs Wednesdays on NBC at 7 p.m. CST.
