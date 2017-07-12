Minneapolis man showcases hand puppets on national stage

Bob Stromberg, 65, of Minneapolis, is taking his hand puppet show to the national stage -- but he still gave Rena Sarigianopoulos a show.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – It’s never too late to showcase your talents. That’s the message from NBC’s new show, “Little Big Shots: Forever Young.”

Sixty-five-year-old Bob Stromberg of Minneapolis appeared on the show Wednesday night.

Stromberg has a unique hand puppet act he's spent 20 years perfecting.

He's also one-third of Triple Espresso, a live comedy show based out of Minneapolis that's run for 21 years and been shown in more than 50 cities in six countries.

Little Big Shots: Forever Young airs Wednesdays on NBC at 7 p.m. CST.

