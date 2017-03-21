Misconceptions about Muslims

(Photo: Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Muslims aren't monolithic. And Mohamed Huq, the religion director at the Muslim Community Center in Bloomington, wants the world to know Muslims contribute to society thorough many channels.

“I was a GOP delegate," he said. "We are doctors. We are engineers, we are lawyers, professors. We are a contributing community."

Huq says sometimes Muslim contributions are overshadowed. And, too often, he believes Muslims are accused of ties to terrorism.

“There are 1.6 billion Muslims in the world. Not 1.6 billion of terrorists,” he said. “There are some radicals. There are some extremes, yes. But there is a lot of goodness in everybody.”

Huq speaks with passion about misconceptions linked to Muslims and their faith, Islam. On a recent Friday night in March, he accepted our request to talk to dispel myths about his community and faith.

With our shoes off, our conversation began in the prayer room.

We began by asking him to explain the meaning of Islam.

“Islam is submission to the will of god," he said. "Anyone who submits is a Muslim. That faith, if you are trying to submit God has told us to do good things. Charity. Be nice to neighbors."

The conversation continued and Huq referenced the book. The book, known as the Quran.

He says what the Bible is to Christians, the Quran is to Muslims. Jihad is also a word that appears frequently throughout the Quran. Huq says Jihad is not a violent concept and it is not a statement of war against other religions.

“Look up Jihad in the dictionary. Google it. What do you see?” he questions. “It is a struggle to live a good life. The greatest jihad of all jihad is to say no to a tyrant.”

