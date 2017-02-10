MIT: Studying the power of the sneeze

MINNEAPOLIS - The creative genius collective at MIT has done it again. This time they have cracked the sneeze time space continuum.

A team at MIT took some slow motion video of the sneeze and studied its trajectory and it is everything.

The MIT study says that sneeze can go 100 miles an hour, which is rad and all, until you think about the consequences of all that sick spit getting launched.

There are big drops coming out of that sneeze, and smaller drops.

Those big drops are the ones you got to steer clear from as they carry the common upper respiratory stuff and common influenza, and those drops can get you from three to six feet away!

And those little droplets, the ones that fly like a Tom Brady long ball for up to 26 feet, they stay airborne for a bit.

