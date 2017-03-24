MN offers 'Snowbate' to hook Hollywood

MINNEAPOLIS - There's a long list of movies that have been filmed in Minnesota. You've got "Fargo," "Mighty Ducks," "Purple Rain" and "Dear White People." But now, you can add "Wilson" to the list.

The new flick- featuring Woody Harrelson – is playing in select theaters. And Lucinda Winter, who runs Minnesota Film and TV, is working to attract more production companies. She says so far, more than 250 films have been shot in the state.

"We would love to have HBO back here. We want Fox Searchlight back, too. But they will not be back here if we don't have a competitive incentive," Winter said. Minnesota's incentive, called Snowbate, is working. Snowbate is a reimbursement of MN production expenses. Winter said in 2013, the legislature approved $20 million for Snowbate. "It is now a 25-percent cash rebate which is pretty competitive to what other states are offering," she said.

Take for example, the latest film "Wilson." The crew spent 30 days filming in the Twin Cities metro. In that time, they shot at 54 locations. And more than 40 of the 54 speaking roles in the film were cast from local talent. "They spent $4 million, they were at a level of spending in the state where they could receive 25-percent of their back," Winter said. That is about a $1 million tax credit. The reimbursement, which includes resident labor, is paid after economic activity happens and is verified. Winter says 34 states and Washington D.C. offer the production tax credit.

Winter said Snowbate has led to about $80 million in new private spending. She also said more than 5,000 Minnesota residents have been employed in front of the cameras or behind. "All of that is valuable. Take Wilson, they shot 6 day weeks. When they had a day off they were out having fun in Minnesota," she said.

Winter said another movie is scheduled to film in Minnesota this year. She also said the state is negotiating another deal that would feature "an actor that is really super super hot right now."

© 2017 KARE-TV