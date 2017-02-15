MnDOT researching driverless buses

State transportation officials are studying the possibility of using driverless buses in the future through a project called the "Minnesota Autonomous Bus Pilot". (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS – State transportation officials are studying the possibility of using driverless buses in the future through a project called the "Minnesota Autonomous Bus Pilot".

Phase 1 of the Minnesota Department of Transportation project began in early February, but it has a long way to go before even considering rolling out buses without drivers. According to MnDOT, this is a planning stage to evaluate if a driverless bus could work in this climate, the costs associated, and the infrastructure needed to make it work.

“We know that autonomous vehicles are advancing around the world and in the country,” said Jay Hietpas, the MnDOT state traffic engineer. “We are going to research the potential out there to reduce driver error and reduce fatalities on the road.”

Autonomous buses are already a thing in places like France, Singapore, Australia and Finland.

Las Vegas rolled out a driverless bus this year called the Arma becoming the first autonomous bus to be used on a U.S. public street, according to fortune.com.

Are you thinking of a million questions about this concept? So is Metro Transit driver Rodney McNeal.

“A machine can't go around and disconnect the battery cable to get the bus started in emergencies. The machine can't get off the bus and help people that need help getting on the bus if needed. In case of an emergency, a fire or something, a machine can't help get people to evacuate the bus. There's some hands-on situations that a machine just can’t' do,” said McNeal.

Hietpas said Phase 1 also includes looking for a vendor to provide the technology. If MnDOT finds one, testing a driverless bus here in-state could happen as early as next winter.

KARE 11 spoke with several bus passengers in downtown Minneapolis who said they would be willing to ride a computer-driven bus, but many riders expressed concerns.

One man, who wished his name not be used, said “I just came from Metro Transit for a test to become a bus driver. I’d be out of a job. Why fix something that’s not broken.”

