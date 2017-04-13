MPD launches female recruitment effort

The Minneapolis Police Department has unveiled a new effort aimed at getting more women to join the police force. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minneapolis Police Department has unveiled a new effort aimed at getting more women to join the police force.

The five-minute video on social media and features Chief Janee Harteau and several other female officers talking about the many hats they wear, both on the job and in their own homes. "I am a woman in the MPD," the officers say at the end of the video.

