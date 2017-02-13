Mpls. school may be renamed for Prince

Students at Ramsey Middle School are moving forward with a campaign to rename the school. One of the options? Prince Rogers Nelson Middle School. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS – Students at Ramsey Middle School are moving forward with a campaign to rename the school. One of the options? Prince Rogers Nelson Middle School.

The school, built in 1931 on the corner of Nicollet Ave. and 50th St., was named after Alexander Ramsey, whose name is synonymous with the founding of this state.

His resume?

U.S. Representative (Whig) PA, Superintendent of Indian Affairs, Mayor of St. Paul, Territorial Governor of Minnesota, 2nd Governor of the State of Minnesota, U.S. Senator (R) MN, Secretary of War (Pres. Hayes).

But that isn’t a problem in the eyes of students. It’s Ramsey’s actions overseeing the removal of Dakota Sioux Indians from Minnesota during the US-Dakota War of 1862. It’s quotes such as this:

"The Sioux Indians of Minnesota must be exterminated or driven forever beyond the borders of the state." – Alexander Ramsey (MN Historical Society)

According to the students’ website “Rename Ramsey Middle School”, students are searching for a “new name that would better reflect our values and inspire our students.”

“Everything originated from the students,” said Ramsey Principal Erin Rathke. “They are researching in Minnesota Studies about Native American history. So our kids have a perception of history, and they see it very different now as it was then. . .They want something that represents them.”

So the students—mind you 13 and 14 year-olds—started the campaign, held an open house, presented to the community, and began the Minneapolis School District’s formal process to change the name.

On Friday, students voted on five finalist alternative names. The results of the poll will be announced at a later date. The five finalists are:

Dorothy Vaughan: Math teacher turned NASA mathematician. The story behind the film "Hidden Figures". Alan Page: Minnesota Supreme Court Justice; NFL Hall of Fame member; Fmr. Minnesota Viking Prince Rogers Nelson: Music icon Bde Ota: Dakota words meaning “many lakes” Martha Ripley: A physician and suffragist, founder of the Maternity Hospital of Minneapolis

"We are very proud of the students at Ramsey Middle School because student voices are critical in any discussion of equity. While it is still fairly early in the process, we support their efforts to drive this important conversation and look forward to hearing the recommendations of the school," said district spokesperson Tonya Tennessen.

In order to change the name of a school district building, the final recommended name must be approved by two-thirds of the school’s site council, then approved by the district superintendent, then approved by the district board of directors.

