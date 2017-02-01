Mpls. teens celebrate World Hijab Day

The fifth annual World Hijab Day asks women of all faiths to wear a hijab for a day in solidarity with Muslim women. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- The fifth annual World Hijab Day asks women of all faiths to wear a hijab for a day in solidarity with Muslim women.

A now global movement, started by a New York woman, Nazma Khan, who came to this country from Bangladesh when she was 11 years old.

“I had no idea a piece of fabric on my head would cause me so much pain,” Khan recalled in a speech about World Hijab Day.

Khan believes the covering, often a symbol of oppression, could also be a tool to end discrimination and foster religious tolerance.

In our current political climate, the hijab symbolizes more. Some women have recently worn the American flag as a hijab in anti-Trump protests. A widely shared image of a woman wearing a hijab in the style of Obama's HOPE poster has fueled online debate about whether wearing a flag as a head covering is patriotic or disrespectful.

With so many questions, Minneapolis teenagers gathered at Hennepin County’s Sumner Library in Minneapolis with an idea: to bring tolerance into fashion. They hosted a hijab fashion show on World Hijab Day, an idea that came out of a teen program that meets weekly at the library.

Amina Hassan and Sara Elmi, both 14 years old, have been wearing a hijab most of their life and want others to know it’s not just a reflection of Muslim faith, but also personal expression. They designed their own hijabs, complete with jewels and emojis reflecting their personalities.

“A hijab is basically what girls use to cover up, it can be any religion, you can still cover your hair with it. and it will show how you are on the inside. And I really hope it can show the majority of us aren't as bad as you think we are,” said Hassan, who wants to dispel misconceptions about her headscarf. “It makes me feel modest and it makes me feel beautiful.”

Sara Elmi said some of the most difficult perceptions come when walking down the street when some people think she’s hiding something dangerous under her hijab, a myth she works hard to dispel every day.

“And, some people might think you are bald, and sometimes they think we are terrorists just because we have this on,” said Elmi. “It’s just how you are expressing yourself.”

Hassan completed her hijab with an alien emoji, a statement she hopes many across all religions will consider.

“I have an alien right here to show there is a lot of impossible stuff you can do in the world, and if you try hard enough you can actually achieve what is impossible,” said Hassan.

Nearly one dozen teenagers participated in the hijab fashion show at Sumner Library.

An estimated 190 countries will participate in World Hijab Day.

