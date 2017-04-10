National Siblings Day (Photo: Thinkstock)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - It is National Siblings Day! April 10 is a time to show your brothers or sisters how much you appreciate them.

New Yorker Claudia Evart founded this day after she lost both her siblings early in life. Indeed, it is not a holiday but her website shows there was petition created to recognize this day as a national holiday.

KARE 11's Adrienne Broaddus has more information in the report above.

