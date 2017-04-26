New data on relationship between religion and education

(Photo: Getty Images)

Religion.

It's a topic many like to keep close to the vest -- because it is so personal.

But some new data shows there is a relationship between how you practice your faith, if you do, and your level of education. A new analysis of Pew Research data found U.S. adults with college degrees are less religious than others, but this pattern does not hold among Christians. It also found in the United States that the more education American Jews have, the less religious they are.

Bruce Droogsma helped shed some light on the topic.

He is the pastor of Middle School Ministry at Wayzata Free Church.

“If your faith has never been a significant part of you and suddenly you walk into a college classroom and suddenly there is any opposition to it and it is only skin deep, it is easier to walk away from it,” he said. “For me, in my past, when I have felt I have been hurt from people in the church or by the church – what has kept me in it is the relationship. If you don't have that engagement, it is easy to walk away the first time somebody challenges you on it.”

The data shows 71 percent of American adults identify as Christians.

About 36 percent of adults with college degrees report attending a worship service weekly. That is about the same as those with some college or a high school diploma.

“Our culture is just getting more and more busy. It used to be that Sunday mornings were respected and sacred,” he said. “More and more things are going on, people have cabins. People have family. People have events. One of the things we are noticing is that weekly attendance is harder and harder.”

