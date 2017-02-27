New wave of anti-Semitic attacks

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
ECC Hockey Player in Custody for Hitting Referee
-
3 children dead after ND trailer fire
-
MnDOT moves to ease neighborhood traffic from 169 closure
-
Minnesotans remember Bill Paxton
-
Minnesota traditional Sunday "beer run" may soon be ending
-
Teen survives 7-story car plunge
-
Oldest college baseball player
-
Take Down Cancer: Coach Scott Marko
-
Central Minn. family tackles concussions
-
Boost your morning with muffin in a mug
More Stories
-
Senate repeals Sunday liquor sales banFeb 27, 2017, 12:43 p.m.
-
Seattle man builds 'active labor' notification app…Feb 27, 2017, 2:38 p.m.
-
32 injured after driver slams pickup into crowd…Feb 25, 2017, 7:08 p.m.