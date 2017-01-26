New York Times eliminating graphic novels from its bestseller lists

Zander Cannon, a cartoonist and writer in Minneapolis, flips through his comic series "Kaijumax." (Photo: Carly Danek)

MINNEAPOLIS -- The New York Times has eliminated a number of bestseller lists, including ones for graphic novels and manga. The changes will go into effect February 5.

According to NYT Spokesperson Danielle Rhoades Ha, the comics-related lists will no longer appear in both print and online.

A NYT statement to KARE 11 said, "The discontinued lists did not reach or resonate with many readers. This change allows us to expand our coverage of these books in ways that we think will better serve readers and attract new audiences to the genres."

Lisa Olson, comic book specialist at the Source Comics & Games in Roseville, said, "It doesn't make any sense and it's a real bummer for us because the comic book industry doesn't have a ton of visibility in the mainstream media, aside from the Marvel movies. This was kind of a legitimizing presence for the comic book industry."

The NYT decision comes at a time when the comic book industry is thriving. According to The Comichron, June 2016 was the best-selling month for the industry since December 1997.

The decision surprised Tom Kaczynski, publisher of Minneapolis-based Uncivilized Books and Odod Books.

"Comics have been a pretty bright spot in sort of the print publishing world over the last few years. So it's kind of curious that it's disappearing," Kaczynski said.

Kaczynski said the lists reflected a wider world of comics--not limited to superheroes.

"A lot of the kinds of books we publish have been reflected on the list even though we ourselves have never made the list. But knowing that those kinds of books can rank and sell well to the audience that we're looking for was really comforting in some ways and now it's a little sort of like what's going to happen?" he said.

It will still be possible for graphic novels to make it on the NYT bestseller main lists, but as Zander Cannon, a cartoonist and writer in Minneapolis, said, "When you're talking about the top graphic novels, it's a completely different reading experience than reading a prose novel. There's a reason that comic book stores exist outside of bookstores because it's a whole different culture, not just in genre but also the reading experience of reading a comic book... it's very immersive in a very different way."

Cannon, a two-time Eisner Award winner, recently had his comic series "Kaijumax" featured in a NYT gift guide.

"The New York Times is this huge legitimizing force, whether it's for a review or a ranking. It's a huge deal. Speaking personally, it's really nice to have my relatives who think that I just doodle cartoons all day go, 'Hey, you were in the New York Times,'" Cannon said.

The NYT first introduced bestseller lists for graphic novels in 2009.

NYT said it will now be focusing on its core lists including: Top 15 Hardcover Fiction, Top 15 Hardcover Nonfiction, Top 15 Combined Print and E Fiction, Top 15 Combined Print and E Nonfiction, Top 10 Children's Hardcover Picture Books, Top 10 Children's Middle Grade Hardcover Chapter Books, Top 10 Children's Young Adult Hardcover Chapter Books and Top 10 Children's Series. Several more including Paperback Trade Fiction, Paperback Nonfiction, Business, Sports, Science and Advice Miscellaneous will remain online.

