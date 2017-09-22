Open Your Eyes: Song inspires change

His story and song had a simple message. His name is Tony Lehr. All he wants is for all of us to open our eyes. (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - I met a man recently at a charity gala for hunger relief. He got up to tell his story and sing a song he had written.

He had experienced hunger, but he had experienced something much deeper, the feeling of not being noticed.

His story and song had a simple message, one that inspired me to share it with all of you.

His name is Tony Lehr. All he wants is for all of us to open our eyes.

