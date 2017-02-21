Overdoses lead to more organ donations

(Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Tuesday marked Opioid Awareness Day at the Minnesota State Capitol. Lawmakers want to pass legislation that would combat opioid abuse – before it leads to death.

In 2015, opioid overdoses ended the lives of more Minnesotans than homicides. But in the midst of this national health epidemic – some families have found hope. Families are choosing to donate the organs of loved ones who died after overdosing.

Susan Mau-Larson has intimately seen the pain. Larson works for Life Source, a non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ, eye and tissue donation in the Upper Midwest. Last year, Larson said this region saw an increase among organ donors who died of opioid overdoses.

“We worked with 179 organ donors and their families and 12.5 percent of them were the result of a death from an opioid epidemic," she said.

Nationally, drug overdoses are leading to more organ donations, too. The number of overdose donors rose from 66 in 2000 to more than 1,200 in 2016, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS).

People who die outside of a hospital are not eligible to be organ donors, but may be tissue and eye donors. So far this year, 126 deceased drug users have donated organs, accounting for nearly four 14.5 percent for all organ donations according to UNOS.

The rise in the number of donors is hope for people waiting for a lifeline.

“It is an unexpected legacy that is being left through the gifts of organ and tissue donation of those in need,” Larson said. “One donor can save the lives of up to eight people.”

(© 2017 KARE)