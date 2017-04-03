Players launch effort to save UND women's hockey

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Last week, the University of North Dakota announced it was cutting three athletic programs, including women's hockey. Now, current and former players are taking a stand in hopes of bringing the sport back.

"People deserve to play for this program and aspiring young girls deserve to have this opportunity that we couldn't just roll over and die," said Sam LaShomb, a former UND hockey player who graduated last May.

LaShomb and others have launched a social media effort with the hashtag #NeverEndTheFight. It was all over Twitter on Monday morning getting backing by Lindsey Whalen and Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve.

"We're not just going to give up and finding answers figuring out what we need to do in order to reinstate this program…and I have no doubt it will happen," LaShomb said.

© 2017 KARE-TV