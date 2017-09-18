Post-Emmys cameo, Spicer says he regrets battles over Trump's inauguration crowd size

Never forget that time Sean Spicer claimed that the size of Donald Trump's inauguration crowd was bigger than Barack Obama's.

Because Spicer sure can't.

In an interview with the New York Times, the former White House press secretary said he regretted the now infamous moment.

"Of course I do, absolutely," he said.

Monday's interview with the Times follows an appearance by Spicer at the Emmys on Sunday night, during which he referenced the inauguration crowd moment by saying that the awards show would have its "largest audience to witness an Emmys, period."

More: Sean Spicer made a surprise cameo at the Emmy Awards

When asked whether he thought the president would take offense to his moment on primetime TV, he said he hoped not.

"This was an attempt to poke a little fun at myself and add a bit of levity to the event," said Spicer, whose cameo seemed to surprise the audience at the star-studded awards show.

Still, Spicer didn't give the White House or the president a heads-up prior to the event.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM