Prior Lake student pens best 'friends' essay ever

MINNEAPOLIS - In the third grade you learn quite a bit.

Sentence structure, grammar, long division.

But in a Prior Lake classroom a few weeks ago, a third-grade teacher assigned her students to write an essay about how to do something.

The idea? Get kids to take something and break it down step by step.

Some wrote about baking cookies, others, how to tie a shoe.

Beau Achtenberg, 9, thought outside of the box and decided to write about, what he said, is the most important thing to know how to do. He wrote about how to make a friend.

It’s simple, it’s charming and it is absolutely a guide for all ages.

In the face of the unpopular choice of what to write about, knowing he would be made fun of, Beau said he did it because, well, it is the most important thing to know how to be kind, fair and a good friend.

