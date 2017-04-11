Sex talk with 'Girls and Sex' author Peggy Orenstein

"Girls and Sex" author Peggy Orenstein. (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - When it comes time for parents to start having "the talk" -- the tension can rise.

Talking about sex has never been a strong suit for many. It's so taboo a lot of parents just skip it and hope for the best.

Digital age parents: This is a worse idea than it was when my parents skipped it in the mid-90's. Why? Let's meet the woman who wrote a book on it, specific to girls. "Girls and Sex" author Peggy Orenstein.

