'She persisted' inked on dozens of Mpls. women

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Women have packed at least one tattoo studio in Minneapolis to get a permanent reminder that there's solidarity in ink.
Minnesota Public Radio reports Minneapolis residents Chelsea Brink, Nora McInerny and Kate O'Reilly started a fundraiser in which people could get a tattoo of the words "Nevertheless, she persisted," for $75.
More than 100 women came in for appointments at Brass Knuckle Tattoo Studio Tuesday afternoon.
Their tattoos reference a phrase Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell said about Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who was formally silenced on the Senate floor for reading a letter by Coretta Scott King. The words became a rallying cry for Warren's supporters and women's rights proponents.
Proceeds from the fundraiser went to Women Winning, a group dedicated to boosting representation of pro-choice women at all levels of office.
