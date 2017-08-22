Should Joe Arpaio get a pardon?

Sheriff Joe Arpaio attends a rally by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, October 4, 2016, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Photo: ROBYN BECK, This content is subject to copyright.)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - President Trump is in Arizona making stops in Yuma and Phoenix to rally his base, talk border wall, and maybe, just maybe pardon the longtime controversial former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who is facing up to six months in jail for contempt of court.

So we ask -- should this sheriff get a pardon...or not? We have the argument for both -- plus -- why one man's pardon could say so much more.

RELATED: Arpaio lawyers: Sheriff Joe is not a racist

RELATED: Joe Arpaio doesn't deserve a pardon

© 2017 KARE-TV