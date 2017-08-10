Smartphones shaping a new generation

The advent of the smartphone changed an entire generation with a swipe. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - We now hold the hindsight -- the advent of the smartphone changed an entire generation with a swipe.

"I call them iGen. They are born between 1995 and 2012."

Dr. Jean Twenge, a San Diego State University psychology professor and Minnesota native coined the term after studying surveys of 11 million teens and young adults.

"Right about 2011 and 2012 I got used to seeing some big and sudden changes among teens and realized this might be the advent of a new generation," said Twenge.

"I interviewed 23 teens from around the country including two in Minnesota and found out how they spend their lives and how different that is from their parents experience."

What she found changed her view of screen time for her own three kids..

"I really did this, I got up from my desk, took my Kindle Fires that they used to watch videos and put them away in a desk drawer," she said.

Research and advice now detailed in a soon-to-be-released book "iGen."

First the good stuff. iGen kids are physically safer than those before them, and put off risky behaviors, drinking less, driving later, even putting off sex.

"That means maybe you don't have to go out with your friends and thus, have sex and drink, because the party is on Snapchat you can just stay at home," she said.

A generation more protected, but with a tradeoff in the glow of that screen.

But worse...the isolation, a pattern of loneliness.

"It's cutting off this face to face interaction which is so good for mental health happiness. Compared to teens 5-10 years ago, iGen teens are more depressed, more depressed at higher risk for suicide, so we need to listen."

What's the solution? Dr. Twenge says first, spend more time with friends in person. And parents can play the biggest role. Her advice? Put off the purchase of that smartphone.

"Until say high school might be a good idea. The mental health effects are the largest for the 8th graders in the survey and smallest for the 12th graders. Teens are telling us they are suffering and we really need to listen to them and take that seriously," Twenge concluded.

© 2017 KARE-TV