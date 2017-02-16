St. Paul students talk Black History Month

Students at Highland Middle School in St. Paul talk about Black History Month with KARE 11's Adrienne Broaddus. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Black history is an integral part of America's history. During the month of February, the nation pauses to recognize the achievements of blacks in America.

Every Thursday of this month, KARE 11's Breaking the News has highlighted black Minnesotans making a difference. We asked viewers to submit story ideas. And several of you e-mailed asking the same question: Why is February -- the shortest month of the year -- recognized as black history month?

Students at St. Paul’s Highland Middle School joined the conversation and helped us answer your question.

