St. Paul's 'The Break Room' a smashing good time

Next month, Theresa Purcell plans to open The Break Room. For a fee, you can smash stuff. And it feels good to smash stuff. (Photo: The Break Room)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Break rooms. Boring fluorescent-lit rooms with vending machines offered as a respite from your work -- at your work.

The Break Room? It's got a 100-percent cure rate for every pain in your ass.

"A toilet with a sledgehammer feels really good," said Theresa Purcell who, in January, plans to open The Break Room. For a fee, you can smash stuff. And it feels good to smash stuff.

"We'll have baseball bats, sledgehammers, batons, golf clubs. Combine that with glassware, cups, printers, fax machines..."

You get the picture.

Is Purcell an angry person for wanting to bring such an establishment to the Twin Cities? No.

"I grew up in a very small town so we had to kind of make our own fun. So growing up, I just smashed stuff all the time until my mom was like, 'you have to clean it up afterward. Then it became a little less fun," Purcell said.

That fun took a back seat for grown up Theresa until, one day, the urge to smash came to her at work.

"About a year ago, I was working at a job I wasn't crazy about in the tech industry and I was having a particularly bad day and I was like man I just want to smash everything around right now and I was like I can...and I can make a business out of this and people could come and have fun doing it," Purcell said.

Office Space, anyone?

