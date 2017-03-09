Students create clothes for change

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man arrested after 'sex acts' with student
-
AUDIO: Terrified 20-year-old makes desperate call from million dollar home
-
Decoding your teen's bedroom
-
SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam'
-
Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs
-
Dad in stepmom abuse trial: I failed as a parent
-
Teen kills mom
-
Prosecutors call their final witness
-
Simple explanation of American Health Care Act
-
Man charged in Minnetonka parking ramp shooting
More Stories
-
Hospitality industry prepares for Super Bowl 52Mar. 9, 2017, 8:16 p.m.
-
Champlin Park HS examining security after alleged sex actMar. 9, 2017, 7:11 p.m.
-
Go on the hunt for springsMar. 9, 2017, 4:57 p.m.