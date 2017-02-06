Super Bowl puts spotlight on human trafficking

US Bank Stadium. Credit: KARE 11

MINNEAPOLIS -- As leaders in Minnesota prepare for Super Bowl 52, part of those plans include ways to stop human trafficking.

There have been many debates about whether or not there is a spike in trafficking during the Super Bowl, with no hard data linking the two. However, many groups fighting sex trafficking say events like the Super Bowl can raise awareness about a year-round problem.

"We did have somebody that did a study for us. Essentially, what information that we did gather is that at any time that there is any sort of event, not necessarily just simply the Super Bowl but any sort of large event that comes into a community, there is an uptick and an increase in trafficking in that area," said Anastasia Kramlinger, an intervention case manager who works with homeless youth through the Minneapolis-based nonprofit, YouthLink.

Kramlinger is part of a Super Bowl committee working on an anti-trafficking initiative for Super Bowl 52.

Kramlinger can't speak about much of the work they are doing right now but said, "What I can say is that Minnesota's pretty far ahead of the curve as far as anti-trafficking goes throughout the United States. And so what we're doing is, we have an initiative that we're putting into place for the Super Bowl for law enforcement, social service agencies, and also for citizens. So that they can have an idea of what to do if they see trafficking."

Kramlinger said the initiative will be applicable outside of the Super Bowl, as well.

Dan McElroy, CEO of Hospitality Minnesota, said hotel room attendants will be trained to look out for some of the warning signs.

"People who have their "Do Not Disturb" sign out a lot, rooms that go through an unusual amount of towels, rooms that have lots of guests or people waiting in the hallways," McElroy said.

Terry Forliti, executive director of Breaking Free in St. Paul, said she hopes national organizations tackling the problem during Super Bowl 52 will work with local groups.

Breaking Free helps more than 500 women every year escape prostitution and sexual exploitation. Among other services, the nonprofit provides permanent housing.

"Let's just have some awareness in our neighborhoods during that time and we can all come together and use this as something positive to provide information about sex trafficking to let people know that it really does exist and it is in our backyard," Forliti said.

Super Bowl 52 will be on Feb. 4, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

