The murder of Emmett Till changed our country's social landscape

MINNEAPOLIS - The murder case of 14-year-old Emmett Till changed our country's social landscape. The year was 1955. The place was Money, Mississippi.

Till was kidnapped, beaten and shot after allegedly whistling at a white woman. in a Mississippi grocery store.

In court, that woman ,Carolyn Bryant, said Till also grabbed and threatened her.

Her husband and his half-brother were charged with killing the boy but despite mountains of evidence they were acquitted. The story of Till is tumultuous. It was an image of his disfigured body in an open casket that helped transform the civil rights movement of the 1960's.

Now, all these years later Bryant is back in the spotlight. She now alleges her story was a lie.

That is according to Timothy B. Tyson, author of a book new book, “The Blood of Emmett Till.”

The book, which will be released next week, includes an interview he conducted with Bryant about ten years ago.

Her interview is threaded throughout the book.

Rosa Parks said that day she refused to give up her seat on the bus, the images of Till's body were seared in her mind. Parks was key in prompting the Montgomery bus boycott.

Talvin Wilks wants to read the book when it’s released. He is a Penumbra Theatre Company member and an associate professor at the University of Minnesota.

In 2014, Wilks directed "The Ballad of Emmett Till” -- a performance which he says reflects today's world.

Wilks said the confession doesn’t surprise him nor does it change what happened.

Penumbra is partnering with the Minnesota Historical Society and the Givens Collection on the "Penumbra at 40: Art, Race and a Nation On Stage" exhibit Feb 18-Jul 30 at the Minnesota History Center.

The collection will dedicate a portion to Emmett Till.



(© 2017 KARE)