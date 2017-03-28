The Team USA Women's Hockey boycott is winning for a few reasons

The 5 p.m. ET Thursday deadline set by USA Hockey expired. The women’s national hockey team’s threatened boycott of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship didn’t. (Photo: Getty Images)

Ladies and gentlemen, a college course on employee resistance could be taught using the Team USA Women's Hockey boycott of 2017.

It’s been executed that well, in terms of getting what it wants.

Dr. Nicole LaVoi, at the Tucker Center For Research on Girls and Women in Sport, talks about why.

Reason #1 - Perfect Timing

“They timed it impeccably, because the world championships are on Friday and play is pending and we are playing our biggest rival," Dr. LaVoi said. "If that’s not on the line they may not have gotten as much leverage."

Team USA are the defending champs and by not coming to the dance, that forces the hand of USA Hockey.

USA Hockey tried a workaround, like any company does when its workers strike. They called in the re-enforcements, the replacement players.

Which brings us to reason #2 this boycott is so boss.

Reason #2 - Solidarity

Almost all of those would-be replacement players said no.

“I think the why matters," Dr. LaVoid said. "I think the women that are saying no understand what is at stake and they are standing in solidarity even when they are being given the opportunity of a lifetime. That sends a very powerful message to those in positions of power at USA Hockey."

And USA Hockey might have known that if they had gone onto social media.

Reason #3 - This boycott mastered the art of social media.

And finally, perhaps the biggest reason. The most powerful voices in all four major pro sports in the U.S. weighed in.

The male athletes said, "We stand with the women." And the pro hockey players did one further. The American NHL players vowed to not play for USA Hockey in the world tournament this spring, too, if USA Hockey dissed the women and used replacement players in the tournament the women are boycotting.

So, reason #4 this boycott worked: It added the boys.

