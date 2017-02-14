To buy or not to buy Valentine's Day flowers

(Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Break out the charge card and get those flowers delivered. Because your loved one deserves it right? Sure, but do they want it?

We got a mixed bouquet of answers as to whether people really want flowers on Valentine's Day, which seems to reflect the greater population. According to one CBS News poll, 48 percent of women -- that's less than half -- said they preferred to receive flowers for Valentine's Day.

There are a number of reasons flowers and Valentine's Day don't get along.

First big business. And if you do feel like dropping $91.99 plus tax and delivery for the precious hearts premium roses and red vase -- cool -- been there. But some see that as a waste of cash for something that will die shortly thereafter.

The other reason? It's expected!

So I guess the moral there is to know your partner.

