Trump takes aim at Snoop Dogg after fake-shooting video

As details of Donald Trump's leaked tax returns led the morning news Wednesday, the president hit back at rapper Snoop Dogg, who pointed a gun at a clownish version of the president in his Lavender video released two days earlier.

"Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!" he suggested on Twitter.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio criticized the rapper on Monday, telling TMZ, “we’ve had presidents assassinated before in this country, so anything like that is something people should really be careful about.” If the “wrong person sees that and gets the wrong idea, you could have a real problem.”

Rubio neglected to mention Trump's remarks from an August 2016 campaign rally where he warned voters what might happen if Hillary Clinton won the election: "If she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do folks. Though the Second Amendment people, maybe there is, I don’t know.”

The Trump campaign later said that remark was meant to rally NRA voters, who reliably call their representatives and show up at the polls on issues relating to gun rights.

Snoop Dogg has not responded to either comment on social media, instead going with posting a defiant-looking pose in front of his gold records posted to Instagram, sans caption.

The rapper joins a growing celebrity society of Trump twitter foes, led by lampooner-in-chief Alec Baldwin and Saturday Night Live. There's also Apprentice replacement Arnold Schwarzenegger, whom he has repeatedly blamed for ruining the show's ratings — even at the National Prayer Breakfast. And who could forget his beef with Meryl Streep? Trump, then the president-elect, dismissed her as "overrated" and a "Hillary flunky" after she criticized him at January's Golden Globe Awards. And then there are his evergreen enemies like Rosie O'Donnell.

