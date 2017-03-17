Twin Cities comedian Maggie Faris stops by BTN

Twin Cities comedian Maggie Faris visits BTN. (Photo: KARE 11)

Twin Cities comedian Maggie Faris stopped by Breaking the News on Friday to talk St. Paddy's Day, vasectomies, the BBC dad and the highly controversial change in Monopoly pieces. Hint: She's not happy about it.

Faris started performing comedy in St. Paul back in 1999. She has upcoming gigs Sunday at UW Whitewater, and on the following Thursday, March 23, at St. Mary's U of M in Winona. For a full list of gigs visit her website.

